Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

