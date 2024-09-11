Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.