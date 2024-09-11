Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 157.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $16,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Lennar stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

