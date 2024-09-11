Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 72.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of KFY opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Korn Ferry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
