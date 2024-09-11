Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.