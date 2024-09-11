Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.