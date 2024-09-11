Candriam S.C.A. Sells 30,305 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,305 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

View Our Latest Report on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.