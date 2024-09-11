Candriam S.C.A. Sells 706 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 245.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $181.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.