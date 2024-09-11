Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $256.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

