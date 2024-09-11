Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.53 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

