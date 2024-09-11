Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.53 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

