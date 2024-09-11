Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

