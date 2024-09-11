Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $54.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,633. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $246,074,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

