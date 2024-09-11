Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVEX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get EVE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

Shares of EVEX opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.