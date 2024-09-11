Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,852,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $5,064,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

