Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 266.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INVZ. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 338.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

