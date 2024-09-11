Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CATX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Lori A. Woods bought 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 4,587 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,387 shares of company stock worth $184,656 in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

