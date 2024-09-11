Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDW. B. Riley raised Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

RDW opened at $5.89 on Monday. Redwire has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $386.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

