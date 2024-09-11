Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RKLB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

