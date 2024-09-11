Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,963,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,802,000 after acquiring an additional 536,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

