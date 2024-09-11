Caprock Group LLC Acquires 342 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,017.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,831.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,663.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,064.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.