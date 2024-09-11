Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,541,000 after purchasing an additional 151,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

