Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $103,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.7 %

UMC opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.