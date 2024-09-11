Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Nucor by 52.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

