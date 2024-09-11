Caprock Group LLC Buys 13,943 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 670.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

