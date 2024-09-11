Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 535,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

