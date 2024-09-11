Caprock Group LLC Buys 856 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner stock opened at $499.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

