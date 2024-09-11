Caprock Group LLC Buys 927 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VBK opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

