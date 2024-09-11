Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,645 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $733.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.