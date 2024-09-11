Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

