Caprock Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

