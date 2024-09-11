Caprock Group LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $118.39.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

