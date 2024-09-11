Caprock Group LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

