Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

