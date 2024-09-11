Caprock Group LLC Invests $851,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,016,000 after buying an additional 653,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after buying an additional 159,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after buying an additional 3,779,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.