Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

