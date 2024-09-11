Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $982,631. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

