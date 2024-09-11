Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of POWA stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $83.14.

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

