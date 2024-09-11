Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $267.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

