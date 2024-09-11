Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

