Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 67.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

