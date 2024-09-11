Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.20.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $374.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.97. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

