Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11,242.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $374.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.97. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

