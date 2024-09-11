Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Steve Mant Purchases 3,307 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Steve Mant purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.07 ($13,016.96).

Steve Mant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Steve Mant acquired 3,230 shares of Castings stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £9,948.40 ($13,009.55).

Castings Stock Performance

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £130.38 million, a P/E ratio of 789.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 354.95. Castings P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($5.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castings from GBX 460 ($6.02) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

