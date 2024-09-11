Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.