Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centessa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 115397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

CNTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,873 shares of company stock worth $581,000. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.