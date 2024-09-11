Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centessa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 115397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
CNTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
