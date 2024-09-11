Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 663,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,862 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPF opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $724.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.