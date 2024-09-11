CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CF opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.