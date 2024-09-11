CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.90

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$145.90 and traded as high as C$155.02. CGI shares last traded at C$155.02, with a volume of 289,995 shares traded.

GIB.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

