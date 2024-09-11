China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
