Choreo LLC Acquires 22,320 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 259.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.