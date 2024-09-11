Choreo LLC Acquires 22,320 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 259.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
